Frederick "Fritz" Schwartz, 87 of Bryant, died Sunday, April 25th. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private burial will be at Center Grove Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit Fritz's obit at www.papefh.com.
Janice Cummings, 78 of Cedar Rapids, died April 27th. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 1st at Springdale Cemetery. View Janice's obituary at www.papefh.com. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
