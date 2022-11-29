Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.71; oats $3.77; beans $14.24; winter wheat $8.92; spring wheat $9.03.
Cloudy. High around 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 3:10 pm
