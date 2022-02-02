Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.21.
*County PIK price: corn $6.24; oats $6.24; beans $14.48; winter wheat $8.01; spring wheat $8.70.
Lydia Halbach, 83, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at the Alverno. A Celebration of Life will be held during the Clinton Lumber Kings' 2022 baseball season. Further arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes.
