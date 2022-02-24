Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.95.
*County PIK price: corn $6.56; oats $6.18; beans $15.84; winter wheat $8.52; spring wheat $9.41.
Occasional snow showers. High near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 3:43 pm
HOLYOKE, MA — John Vaught, 91, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022 at Mary's Meadow in Holyoke, MA, after a period of declining health. John Cristian Vaught was born on April 16, 1930 in Franklin Park, IL, to Claude and Mamie (Nelson) Vaught. He was raised in Clinton, IA, graduated fr…
Linda L. Hansen, 73, of Clinton passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
