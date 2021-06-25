Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.52
•County PIK price: corn $6.57; beans $13.73; oats $2.96; winter wheat $6.19; spring wheat $7.25.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 7:55 pm
CLINTON [mdash] George W. Leslie, 99, of Clinton IA, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at home. There will be no visitation or funeral. George was born October 27, 1921 to Beulah and George Leslie in Jones County, IA. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in Oxford Junction, IA. Fo…
LaMetta Wynn, 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly of Clinton, died June 24 at High Plains Special Care Center in Lincoln. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.