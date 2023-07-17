Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $5.66; oats $3.69; beans $14.56; winter wheat $7.77; spring wheat $8.37.
A few passing clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
