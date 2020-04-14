Prices quoted Tuesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.20
• County PIK price: corn $3.10; beans $8.26; oats $2.49; winter wheat $5.25; and spring wheat $5.10.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 7:56 pm
Leon H. Fullick died at his home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Survivors include his wife Geraldine, brother Ken Fullick, sister Marlyss Fisher, one daughter, one son and a granddaughter. No services are planned.
Richard Allen Peters, “Dick”, 88, died on April 5, 2020 with his incredibly devoted wife (and “partner in crime”) of 64 years, Wanda, by his side at Big Meadows nursing home in Savanna, IL after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Mary Jane Bock, 84, of Clinton, passed away Friday at Prairie Hills, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
