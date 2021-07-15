Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.54
• County PIK price: corn $6.21; beans $14.18; oats $3.51; winter wheat $5.90; and spring wheat $7.94.
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: July 15, 2021 @ 5:53 pm
SHOREWOOD [mdash] Robert J. Horan, age 85, of Shorewood, IL, formerly of Preston, IA, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at Salud Wellness Nursing Home, in Joliet, IL. A graveside funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Preston, IA on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2pm. A…
Volodymyr Lyashenko, 75, of Camanche passed on Monday. Funeral Services will be 11:00, Thursday at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church - East Moline. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes - Camanche is in charge of arrangements.
