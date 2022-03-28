Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.43.
*County PIK price: corn $7.17; oats $6.65; beans $16.65; winter wheat $10.31; spring wheat $10.43.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
WEBSTER [mdash] Richard A. Benson (Dick), 75, of League City, TX, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Dick was born August 29, 1946 to John and Ruth Benson. After graduating high school he served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. After serving his country, Dick and his …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.