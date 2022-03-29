Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.21.
*County PIK price: corn $7.15; oats $6.72; beans $17.18; winter wheat $10.28; spring wheat $10.42.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms. It will be windy at times, especially early. Low 38F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 7:47 pm
WEBSTER [mdash] Richard A. Benson (Dick), 75, of League City, TX, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Dick was born August 29, 1946 to John and Ruth Benson. After graduating high school he served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. After serving his country, Dick and his …
