Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.75.
*County PIK price: corn $6.77; oats $3.73; beans $15.07; winter wheat $8.23; spring wheat $8.60.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 5:27 pm
