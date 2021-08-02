Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.74
• County PIK price: corn $6.42; beans $14.21; oats $3.76; winter wheat $6.51; and spring wheat $8.57.
Martha Koch, 63 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, July 27th at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
DANIEL J. BUCKLEY JR., 81, of Morrison, IL, died July 30, 2021 at his home. Cremation was accorded, memorial services will be at a later date. Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison is in charge of arrangements.
