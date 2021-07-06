Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.42
• County PIK price: corn $6.95; beans $14.48; oats $3.20; winter wheat $6.11; spring wheat $8.07.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2021 @ 4:59 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.