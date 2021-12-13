Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark $5.90
• County PIK price: corn $5.81; beans $12.50; oats $6.14; winter wheat $7.45; and spring wheat $9.70.
Lois Dunn Wulf, 84, of Eldridge formerly of Camanche passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services are pending with the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in next weeks paper.
Lita M. Miller, 91, of Clinton passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at home. Services are being planned for next week at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in Thursday's newspaper.
Duane "Shorty" Law, 94, died December 10, 2021. Funeral service: 1:00pm, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carroll. Visitation: 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the funeral home.
Judith "Judy" Dunn,79, died December 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with visitation prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
