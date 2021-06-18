Prices quoted Friday
ADM/Growmark: $6.75
County PIK price: corn $6.69; beans $14.40; oats $2.96; winter wheat $6.31; spring wheat $6.96.
CLINTON [mdash] George E. Kunau, Jr. age 78 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. In following George's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Ho…
