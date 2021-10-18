Prices quoted Monday.
• ADM/Growmark: $5.25.
• County PIK price: corn $5.05; beans $11.75; oats $5.47; winter wheat $7.27; and spring wheat $9.27.
Sylvester Tebbe, Maquoketa, formerly of Spragueville, died Sunday, October 17, 2021. Funeral mass will be Thursday, October 21, at 11:00am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Preston. Visitation will be 8:30am-10:45am prior to the service.
William McClain, 80, of Clinton passed away at MercyOne Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
