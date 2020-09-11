Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.79
• County PIK price: corn $3.37; beans $9.34; oats $2.39; winter wheat $5.13; and spring wheat $4.86.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 3:09 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Hal Hoy, of Thomson, passed away Sunday, September 6th. Per Hal's request, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may go to the Thomson Community Fund or Mississippi Flyaway Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.