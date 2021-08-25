Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.36
• County PIK price: corn $5.92; beans $13.01; oats $4.22; winter wheat $6.68; and spring wheat $8.74.
Merle Lawrence, Sr. 59 of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, August, 25th at his home. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, August 29th at the Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 5:00 PM.
Carolyn K. Wilslef, 79, of Miles, died August 23, 2021. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Preston with visitation from 12-2pm prior to service at church. Burial in Preston Cemetery.
Robert Nolan, 86, of Camanche passed away Tuesday. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation is Monday evening, 4-7 pm at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Camanche. Full obituary will be in Saturday's newspaper.
