A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 5:25 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.21
• County PIK price: corn $2.92; beans $8.09; oats $2.68; winter wheat $4.87; and spring wheat $4.74.
