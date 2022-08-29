Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.73.
*County PIK price: corn $7.20; oats $3.75; beans $15.51; winter wheat $8.47; spring wheat $8.33.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 7:18 pm
