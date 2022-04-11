Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.66.
*County PIK price: corn $7.40; oats $7.09; beans $16.17; winter wheat $10.29; spring wheat $10.74.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Alice Mullen, 90, of Camanche, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Alverno. Alice is survived by 3 children, one step-son, and several grand & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Guy Rogness, husband William (Bill) Mullen, Larry & Eric Mullen.…
