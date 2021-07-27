Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.64
• County PIK price: corn $6.43; beans $14.09 oats $3.92; winter wheat $6.42; and spring wheat $8.28.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
Edith Rae Pruett age 66 of Clinton, died Monday July 26, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
CLINTON [mdash] Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A private service is being planned. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting …
Vickie L. Marx-Eble, 57, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
