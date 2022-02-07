Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.30.
*County PIK price: corn $6.04; oats $6.65; beans $15.16; winter wheat $7.76; spring wheat $8.66.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
SPOKANE VALLEY [mdash] Beverly Putman passed away at age 87 peacefully on December 2, 2021, at Kootenai Medical Center, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She lived at Broadway Estates in Spokane Valley since August 2018 after leaving her lifelong home in Clinton, Iowa. A Mass for Beverly (Bev) Putman wi…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.