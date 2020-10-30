A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 30, 2020 @ 5:31 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.96
• County PIK price: corn $3.97; beans $10.36; oats $2.80; winter wheat $5.91; and spring wheat $5.13.
