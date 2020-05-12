Grains May 12, 2020 5 hrs ago Prices quoted Tuesday • County PIK price: corn $2.98; beans $8.18; oats $2.75; winter wheat $4.86; and spring wheat $4.79. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS "> This Week's Circulars Obituaries Gronwaldt, Jeffrey Rieck, Linda Goddard, Harry Sikkema, Wilfred Boysen, Marlene "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne of last Pearl Harbor survivors diesCustomers ready for return to normal diningReynolds eases limits as Iowa sees 12 new COVID-19 deathsClinton High School plans multiple graduation eventsWITH PROCLAMATION ATTACHED: Clinton city campground reopens, MTA adds bus routesLetter to the editor: Newspaper isn't seeking answersCRIME WATCH: Clinton Police DepartmentFormer Dispensary partner sues majority ownerClinton County District Court ActivityA message from the publisher: Herald's publication schedule will change Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.