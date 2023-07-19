Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $5.76; oats $3.74; beans $14.61; winter wheat $7.81; spring wheat $8.40.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 4:27 pm
