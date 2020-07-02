Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.43
• County PIK price: corn $3.14; beans $8.44; oats $2.57; winter wheat $4.59; and spring wheat $4.62.
CLINTON [mdash] Joan Marie Empson age 89 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 at MercyOne North, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public gathering held due to the current circumstances related to the pandemic. A Memorial Mass will be held 9:00 AM Saturda…
Paul Sparks, 42, of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mercy One - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
