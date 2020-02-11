Prices quoted Tuesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.84.
• County PIK price: corn $3.75; beans $8.40; oats $2.78; winter wheat $4.52; and spring wheat $5.12.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mother of Jim Boyd, Joan Boyd & Ann Fagle. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls. Full obituary and condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Clarence G. Henry, Jr., 69, of Clinton, passed away Monday at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
David A. Witt, 65, of Las Vegas, formerly of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.