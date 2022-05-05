Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $8.04.
*County PIK price: corn $7.92; oats $6.05; beans $16.38; winter wheat $10.545; spring wheat $11.09.
Corey Hyde, age 51 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. Visitation and funeral services are being scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home.
