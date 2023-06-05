Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.38.
*County PIK price: corn $6.32; oats $3.16; beans $13.42; winter wheat $7.65; spring wheat $7.54.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 4:04 pm
