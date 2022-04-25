Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $8.04.
*County PIK price: corn $7.72; oats $6.42; beans $16.79; winter wheat $10.94; spring wheat $11.13.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 25, 2022 @ 8:02 pm
