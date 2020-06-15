Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.31
• County PIK price: corn $3.10; beans $8.43; oats $2.72; winter wheat $4.27; and spring wheat $4.81
Carolyn J. Carter-Brown, 69, of Clinton passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at MercyOne-Clinton. Arrangements are being handled by Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, visit Carolyn's full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Richard Peterson, 75, of Sabula, Iowa died Thursday, June 11, 2020. A visitation: 12:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, followed by a family Celebration of Life service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.