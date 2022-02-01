Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.35.
*County PIK price: corn $6.24; oats $6.12; beans $14.34; winter wheat $8.04; spring wheat $8.68.
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Donald "Don" Galusha, 92 of Bryant, passed away Sunday, January 30th at Mercy One Hospital. In following Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
