Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.14
• County PIK price: corn $3.02; beans $8.67; oats $2.45; winter wheat $5.12; and spring wheat $4.55.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 8:58 pm
James "Jimmy" Heath Sr., 73, formerly of the Clinton area, died July 25, in Waco Texas. He is survived by sons Tom and Jim; and sisters - Sally Schaaf and Diane Dethmann. Arrangements are pending.
