Prices quoted Friday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.66.
• County PIK price: corn $3.68; beans $8.34; oats $2.55; winter wheat $4.17; and spring wheat $4.89.
Arlene Lahann, 96, of Clinton passed away Thursday. A Private Funeral will be held and arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for the future. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Hand, 95, died March 9, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Visitation 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, DeWitt with 10:30 a.m. Mass Saturday in church. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
