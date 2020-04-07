Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.20
• County PIK price: corn $3.08; beans $8.19; oats $2.47; winter wheat $5.14; and spring wheat $5.04.
Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 8:25 pm
Edward Trenkamp, 99, of Preston, IA, died April 4th, 2020 at the Maquoketa Care Center. A private mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Robert E. Mac Learn, 84, of Clinton passed away April 7, 2020 at The Alverno, Clinton. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Full obituary will be in Thursday's newspaper.
Brandon D. Sturtz 23 of Clinton, died Friday April 3, 2020 in Clinton. A private family service will be held at the Pape Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date.
