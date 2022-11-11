Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 6:17 pm
Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.33.
*County PIK price: corn $6.60; oats $3.66; beans $14.24; winter wheat $9.14; spring wheat $8.90.
