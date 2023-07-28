Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $5.89; oats $3.78; beans $14.77; winter wheat $8.31; spring wheat $8.48.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
