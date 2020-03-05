Prices quoted Thursday.
• County PIK price: corn $3.69; beans $8.54; oats $2.46; winter wheat $4.33; and spring wheat $4.98.
Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 5, 2020 @ 4:33 pm
