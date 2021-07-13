Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.41
• County PIK price: corn $6.12; beans $13.94; oats $3.37; winter wheat $5.79; and spring wheat $7.70.
Patricia J. Danielson, 85, of Clinton, Iowa passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Ben "Jack" Tietjens, 82 of Clinton, died Monday, July 12th. Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 15th at Pape Funeral Home. Services 10:30 AM on Friday, July 16th at St. John Lutheran Church.
ROBERT L. "BOB" HANSON, 78, of Albany, IL, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, IA. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Fulton, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine "Gerry" Pestka Dixon, 81 of Clinton, died Sunday. Visitation is 3:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, July 16th at Pape Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 3:00 PM. Mass Saturday morning at Prince of Peace.
