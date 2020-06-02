Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.22
• County PIK price: corn $3.07; beans $8.13; oats $2.81; winter wheat $4.87; and spring wheat $4.92.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: June 2, 2020 @ 7:30 pm
MORRISON [mdash] JOAN M. HEUSINKVELD, 87, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL. There will be private family services. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Joan was born May 4, 1933, in Fulton, IL, to Dona…
David J. Pothof, age 26 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mercy One. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Tom Dalton, 69, died May 26, 2020 at home. Military Rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with interment at Rock Island National Cemetery. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
