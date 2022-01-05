Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark $6.09
• County PIK price: corn $5.89; beans $13.28; oats $6.13; winter wheat $7.30; and spring wheat $9.41.
Rodney Clair Dobson, 79, of Green Island, IA, died December 28, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 6 from 5pm to 7pm at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, IA.
