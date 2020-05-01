Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 4:35 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Friday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.12
• County PIK price: corn $2.88; beans $8.01; oats $2.67; winter wheat $4.91; and spring wheat $4.80.
