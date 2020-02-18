Prices quoted Tuesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.88.
• County PIK price: corn $3.68; beans $8.57; oats $2.71; winter wheat $4.46; and spring wheat $5.08.
Services for David Witt will be Saturday at 11:00am at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10:00am to the service time. A full obit will be in Thursdays paper.
Lila H. Merritt, 96, of Clinton, passed away, Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Alverno - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.
