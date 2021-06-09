Prices quoted Wednesday
ADM/Growmark: $7.21
County PIK price: corn $6.90; beans $15.76; oats $3.21; winter wheat $6.57; spring wheat $7.50.
Quinn M. Hill, 55, of Fulton passed away June 6, 2021 Celebration of Life Gathering will be 4-7pm, Tuesday, June 15 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. View Quinn's full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Anna Mae Costello, 96, of Clinton passed away Sunday June 6, 2021. Private family services were held. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home assisted the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.