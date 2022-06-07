Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.84.
*County PIK price: corn $7.31; oats $6.48; beans $17.05; winter wheat $10.79; spring wheat $11.30.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 7:53 pm
