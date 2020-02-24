Prices quoted Monday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.77.
• County PIK price: corn $3.68; beans $8.55; oats $2.73; winter wheat $4.52; and spring wheat $5.11.
Bernard Robert "Bob/Doc" Weber, 75, of Clinton, died Sunday at his home. Memorial services will be held 1:00PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com.
