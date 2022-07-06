Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.40
*County PIK price: corn $7.27; oats $5.96; beans $15.54; winter wheat $8.46; spring wheat $8.69.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 9:59 pm
