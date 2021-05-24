Grains May 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Prices quoted Monday ADM/Growmark: $6.92 County PIK price: corn $6.80; beans $15.40; oats $2.99; winter wheat $6.50; spring wheat $6.45. Tags Price Oat Corn Agriculture Winter Wheat Wheat Grain Trending Video Celebrate the Class of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bender, Marla Brozo, Raymond Petersen, Larry Ott, Vera MILLS, Verna Jul 17, 1936 - May 23, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesParents with no boundariesStop sleeping with your mother-in-lawSuspect in Breasia Terrell's murder had been paroled weeks earlierWorld record attempt ends with sunken canoeAdams found guilty of felony sex abuse; faces life sentence in prisonFuture of Clinton's CIEG campus uncertainEV boys track state qualifier use coin-flip, skill to advanceFINAL THREE: Camanche schools to announce mascot finalists MondayGirl purposely got blue slime on would-be kidnapper's armsCRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
