Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $7.71; oats $6.75; beans $16.44; winter wheat $11.02; spring wheat $11.04.
Alan John Coleman, 67, of Clinton, Iowa passed away Tuesday at his home. A celebration of Alan's life is being planned. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Barbara C. Rodriguez, 82, of Clinton passed away April 16, 2022 in Marion, Iowa. Celebration of Life Gathering is 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes. Full obituary can be readat www.snellzornig.com.
Margaret McDermott, 97, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, on Easter morning, April 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
